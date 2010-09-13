Chiefs' McCluster voted Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Published: Sep 13, 2010 at 07:22 PM

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Wide receiver-punt returner Dexter McCluster of the Kansas City Chiefs is the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for games played on September 9-13, the NFL announced on Friday.

McCluster returned three punts, including one for 94 yards for what would end up being the winning touchdown in the Chiefs' 21-14 win over the San Diego Chargers.

McCluster was selected from among five finalists through fan votes on NFL.com/rookies. The other finalists were safety Nate Allen of the Philadelphia Eagles, defensive tackle Tyson Alualu of the Jacksonville Jaguars, running back Jahvid Best of the Detroit Lions, and wide receiver Mike Williams of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The winner will be announced at a press conference at Super Bowl XLV in North Texas.

This is Pepsi's ninth year as the official soft drink sponsor of the NFL and the ninth year that Pepsi will present the NFL Rookie of the Week and NFL Rookie of the Year awards.

A closer look at the finalists:

Nate Allen, S, Philadelphia Eagles

Allen had five tackles and an interception, which he returned 11 yards, in the Eagles' 27-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Tyson Alualu, DT, Jacksonville Jaguars

Alualu had three tackles and his first career sack in the Jaguars' 24-17 win over the Denver Broncos.

Jahvid Best, RB, Detroit Lions

Best rushed for two touchdowns on 14 carries and added five receptions for 16 yards in the Lions' 19-14 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Dexter McCluster, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

McCluster returned a punt 94 yards for what would end up being the winning TD in the Chiefs' upset over the Chargers.

Mike Williams, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Williams recorded five receptions for 30 yards and one touchdown in the Buccaneers' 17-14 win over the Cleveland Browns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Week 13 Monday inactives: Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 13 recap

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are back with a full recap of fantasy Week 13. 
news

Jets' Robert Saleh: QB Zach Wilson 'wants the ball' but I'm not ready to name starter for Week 14

New York Jets HC Robert Saleh said Monday that he's not ready to name a starting QB for the Week 14 game against the Houston Texans.