Chiefs' McCluster voted Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Wide receiver-punt returner Dexter McCluster of the Kansas City Chiefs is the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for games played on September 9-13, the NFL announced on Friday.
McCluster was selected from among five finalists through fan votes on NFL.com/rookies. The other finalists were safety Nate Allen of the Philadelphia Eagles, defensive tackle Tyson Alualu of the Jacksonville Jaguars, running back Jahvid Best of the Detroit Lions, and wide receiver Mike Williams of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The winner will be announced at a press conference at Super Bowl XLV in North Texas.
This is Pepsi's ninth year as the official soft drink sponsor of the NFL and the ninth year that Pepsi will present the NFL Rookie of the Week and NFL Rookie of the Year awards.
A closer look at the finalists:
Allen had five tackles and an interception, which he returned 11 yards, in the Eagles' 27-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Alualu had three tackles and his first career sack in the Jaguars' 24-17 win over the Denver Broncos.
Best rushed for two touchdowns on 14 carries and added five receptions for 16 yards in the Lions' 19-14 loss to the Chicago Bears.
Williams recorded five receptions for 30 yards and one touchdown in the Buccaneers' 17-14 win over the Cleveland Browns.