Chiefs looking forward to Jamaal Charles' return

When the Chiefs hit the field on Tuesday, they might be able to welcome back a familiar face -- running back Jamaal Charles.
"What you might see is them doing drills," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said, via the Kansas City Star.
Though we've grown numb to the plight of players who suffer torn ACLs and MCLs, it really is amazing to consider that Charles suffered this injury on Oct. 12 of last year -- exactly eight months ago today. If he's able to participate with any level of significance before training camp, it will again prove how far medical science and rehab science have come in the past decade.
On the field, Charles' impact cannot be overstated. Above many of the other pieces on Kansas City's roster when Reid arrived in 2013, Charles had to be the most attractive. He is precisely the kind of running back that makes his offense work and his numbers over Reid's first two seasons -- 2,320 rushing yards, 21 rushing touchdowns, 984 receiving yards, 10 receiving touchdowns -- were staggering.
Fellow running backs Spencer Ware and Charcandrick Westsigned contract extensions this offseason to help insulate the Chiefs in case of another injury like the one Charles suffered in 2015, but there is no doubt that his return to the field will be celebrated. Kansas City is not the same without him.