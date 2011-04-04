Chiefs LB Vrabel charged with theft at Indiana casino

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Mike Vrabel was arrested and charged with theft at the Belterra Casino Resort in Florence, Ind., early Monday.
James P. LaPine, jail commander at the Switzerland County Sheriff's Office, confirmed that Vrabel was arrested at 5:28 a.m. by Indiana gaming officers at the casino.
Vrabel was released from jail after posting $600 cash bond later Monday morning.
Vrabel, a 14-year NFL veteran, released a statement through his agent Monday.
"It was an unfortunate misunderstanding, and I take full responsibility for the miscommunication," Vrabel said. "I feel comfortable that after talking with the appropriate parties, we will resolve this matter."
The matter involves a bar tab and some confusion over how many beers should be on it, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.
Indiana Gaming Commission director of enforcement Kenny Rowan told Kansas City television station KMBC that Vrabel was observed by an enforcement agent taking bottles of alcohol from a deli without paying for them. He said Vrabel was very cooperative during the investigation and didn't pose any problems during the arrest.
In Indiana, theft of any sort, regardless of the monetary value, is a felony. The matter is expected to be resolved within days, the source told La Canfora, with a dismissal for want of prosecution expected, given the nature of the misunderstanding and nominal value of the few beers in question.
"We are aware of the reports regarding Mike Vrabel, but we are not permitted to have contact with Mike at this time," the Chiefs said in a statement posted on their Twitter page. "We understand that Mike has communicated publicly that the matter is a misunderstanding for which he takes full responsibility. We hope it is resolved for Mike in a positive way."
Vrabel is on the NFL Players Association's executive committee and was present during the negotiations at federal mediator George H. Cohen's office in Washington D.C. in February and March.
Vrabel also is one of 10 players named as a plaintiff in the Brady et al v. the National Football League et al antitrust lawsuit. Arguments in the case are scheduled to be heard in Minnesota on Wednesday.