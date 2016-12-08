 Skip to main content
Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson ruptures Achilles tendon

Published: Dec 08, 2016 at 04:19 PM

The Chiefs have lost one of their leaders on the defensive side of the ball.

Derrick Johnson ruptured his Achilles tendon in Thursday's 21-13 win over the Raiders, Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters after the game. "It's a sad deal," Reid said.

Johnson suffered the injury in the second quarter, and had to be helped off the field.

The former All-Pro linebacker also tore his Achilles during the 2014 season.

The 34-year-old veteran has spent all of his seasons in the league with Kansas City. It's fair to wonder in the late stage of Johnson's career if this latest devastating setback could cost him more than the remainder of the season.

Johnson finished his 2016 campaign with 89 tackles and a sack, along with a touchdown on a 55-yard interception return.

