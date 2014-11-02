Around the NFL

Chiefs keep rolling with easy win over listless Jets

Published: Nov 02, 2014 at 07:53 AM

The Kansas City Chiefs are 5-3 and in the thick of the AFC playoff race. Here are our takeaways from a 24-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium:

  1. The Chiefs have won three in a row and five of six. The consistent play of Alex Smith is a major reason why. The veteran quarterback was extremely efficient against Rex Ryan's overmatched and undermanned secondary, throwing for 199 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers. Sunday marked the fourth time Smith has posted a passer rating north of 98 since Week 3.
  1. Michael Vick was unable to raise the Jets' offense from the dead. The veteran passer put up some respectable numbers, but the offense struggled to finish drives in a 10-point effort. Vick also missed a series after suffering a head injury in the third quarter. There's more reason to believe we'll see Geno Smith back in the lineup sooner than expected, but for now, Ryan revealed after the game that Vick would return with the first team next week against Pittsburgh.
  1. Justin Houston continues his dominant season. The Chiefs linebacker had two more sacks, giving him 12 on the season.
  1. Percy Harvin was the Jets' best player Sunday. He led the team with 11 catches for 129 yards and added a long kickoff return that probably would have gone for a touchdown had he not been blatantly tripped by Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos.
  1. If this 3-yard touchdown reception by Anthony Fasano doesn't perfectly encapsulate a lost Jets season, I don't know what does:

