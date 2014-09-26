Chiefs' Joe McKnight tears Achilles, out for season

The Kansas City Chiefs running back ruptured his Achilles at practice Thursday, per the team's official website.
McKnight had the best game of his NFL career Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. He caught six passes for 64 yards and two touchdowns. The scores were the first offensive points of his NFL career.
Drafted in the fourth round by the New York Jets out of USC, McKnight struggled from the jump to adapt to NFL life and the style of play -- he famously vomited during his rookie minicamp in 2010.
With Jamaal Charles out last Sunday, McKnight displayed potential as a pass-catcher out of the Chiefs' backfield. However, his season will end after that one glorious game.