Chiefs' Jared Allen suspended for first 2 games

NEW YORK (AP) -Kansas City defensive end Jared Allen has been suspended by the NFL for the first two games of the 2007 season and fined an additional game check following two DUI arrests
Allen told the Kansas City Star last April that he had been suspended for four games. At that time, the NFL declined comment because the case was under appeal.
The league announced the two-game suspension on Monday.
The 25-year-old Allen, second on the Chiefs last season with 7 1/2 sacks, entered a diversion program in connection with the first charge and pleaded no contest to the second.