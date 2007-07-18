Chiefs' Jared Allen suspended for first 2 games

Published: Jul 17, 2007 at 08:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) -Kansas City defensive end Jared Allen has been suspended by the NFL for the first two games of the 2007 season and fined an additional game check following two DUI arrests

Allen told the Kansas City Star last April that he had been suspended for four games. At that time, the NFL declined comment because the case was under appeal.

The league announced the two-game suspension on Monday.

The 25-year-old Allen, second on the Chiefs last season with 7 1/2 sacks, entered a diversion program in connection with the first charge and pleaded no contest to the second.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks re-signing DE Carlos Dunlap to two-year, $16.6M deal

A late-season addition to the team in 2020, pass rusher Carlos Dunlap is re-signing with the Seahawks on a two-year deal worth $16.6 million with $8.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via Dunlap's agent Drew Rosenhaus. 
news

Seahawks, starting DT Jarran Reed parting ways

The Seattle Seahawks are moving on from longtime starting defensive tackle ﻿Jarran Reed﻿, either via release or trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. Reed bid farewell to Seattle via social media, as well. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes announces multi-year partnership with HBCU Legacy Bowl

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ has made another important connection. The all-world QB announced Thursday through his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation a multi-year partnership with the HBCU Legacy Bowl.
news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Wheel of Prospects, Fixing the Dolphins & Players to Watch at Pro Days

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks react to recent pro days, interview Notre Dame QB Ian Book, spin the wheel of prospects, discuss fixing the Dolphins, and preview players to watch at upcoming pro days.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW