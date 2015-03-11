Chiefs ink Jeremy Maclin to 5-year, $55 million deal

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the 26-year-old's contract with the Kansas City Chiefs is for five years and $55 million dollars.
The former University of Missouri receiver will provide quarterback Alex Smith with a field-stretching weapon and a pass-catcher who can create separation from cornerbacks -- something his beleaguered wideout group struggled with last season.
With Maclin's signing official all eyes in Kansas City turn to the future of Dwayne Bowe. Pressed against the salary cap, the Chiefs could release the over-paid receiver. KC has already jettisoned wide receivers Donnie Avery and A.J. Jenkins in recent weeks.
