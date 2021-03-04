Chiefs' home field now GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium -- well, its field -- has a new name.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday that GEHA will be the exclusive naming rights partner for Arrowhead Stadium, changing its title to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

"We are extremely proud and excited to announce our naming rights agreement with GEHA. When we set out to find a partner for the field at Arrowhead, it was critical to identify a national leader that shares our core values, as well as a deep connection to the local community and respect for Chiefs Kingdom," Chiefs president Mark Donovan said. "Our relationship with GEHA over the last few years has only served to reinforce the alignment between our two organizations and proven their strong, long-standing relationship with the local community. This expanded partnership will continue to build lasting health and wellness programs that support the team, GEHA and our community."

It's the first time in the stadium's long history that it will go by anything other than simply Arrowhead Stadium. Built in 1972, the facility has undergone multiple renovations over the years, with each retaining the unique architectural integrity of the building. Chiefs fans have also set noise records at Arrowhead twice in the last decade.