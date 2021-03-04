Around the NFL

Chiefs' home field now GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Published: Mar 04, 2021 at 04:56 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Arrowhead Stadium -- well, its field -- has a new name.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday that GEHA will be the exclusive naming rights partner for Arrowhead Stadium, changing its title to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

"We are extremely proud and excited to announce our naming rights agreement with GEHA. When we set out to find a partner for the field at Arrowhead, it was critical to identify a national leader that shares our core values, as well as a deep connection to the local community and respect for Chiefs Kingdom," Chiefs president Mark Donovan said. "Our relationship with GEHA over the last few years has only served to reinforce the alignment between our two organizations and proven their strong, long-standing relationship with the local community. This expanded partnership will continue to build lasting health and wellness programs that support the team, GEHA and our community."

It's the first time in the stadium's long history that it will go by anything other than simply Arrowhead Stadium. Built in 1972, the facility has undergone multiple renovations over the years, with each retaining the unique architectural integrity of the building. Chiefs fans have also set noise records at Arrowhead twice in the last decade.

According to the release, GEHA is a national leader in providing medical and dental plans to more than 2 million federal employees, retired military and their families worldwide.

Related Content

news

Around The NFL Podcast: Baker Mayfield sees a UFO, Mike Tannenbaum relives 2010 AFC Championship Game

The heroes bring you all of the latest news around the NFL, including Baker Mayfield seeing things, Ben Roethlisberger signing things and former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum reliving things.
news

Seahawks release suspended WR Josh Gordon

The Seattle Seahawks released Gordon on Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. With his release, Gordon is now eligible to join Fan Controlled Football, where he will reunite with former Browns teammate ﻿Johnny Manziel﻿.
news

Saints cut P Thomas Morstead after 12 seasons

Salary cap requirements have forced the Saints to part ways with their longtime punter.

New Orleans announced the termination of ﻿Thomas Morstead﻿'s contract Thursday.
news

Broncos GM George Paton: We want to bring back Von Miller

With many significant decisions looming, new Broncos GM George Paton said Thursday that the team intends to bring back star Von Miller, who missed the 2020 season with an injury.
news

Roundup: Lions plan to release veteran CB Desmond Trufant

The Detroit Lions continue to remake their roster under the team's new brass. The club plans to release corner ﻿Desmond Trufant. Read more for other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Thursday.
news

Ben Roethlisberger signs new contract with Steelers, takes $5M pay cut for 2021 season

Ben Roethlisberger﻿ and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a new contract for the 2021 campaign, the team announced Thursday.
news

Jalen Ramsey on Deshaun Watson: 'I highly doubt he'll ever suit up in a Texans uniform again'

Jalen Ramsey's situation isn't identical to Deshaun Watson's for many reasons. Still, the CB shares an agent, David Mulugheta, with the QB and certainly understands where Watson is coming from in his desire to move on.
news

Veteran OL Jason Peters on playing an 18th NFL season: 'I still got some in the tank'

Nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football Thursday to discuss playing an 18th NFL season and offer his take on what happened with the Eagles and Carson Wentz.
news

Brandon Graham wants to remain with Eagles: 'I don't want to go anywhere'

Brandon Graham﻿ doesn't want out of what is expected to be a transition year in Philadelphia. The veteran Eagles defensive lineman ﻿said this week that he hopes he is not one of the players the team moves on from. 
news

Vikings GM Rick Spielman anticipates 'tough' decisions to get under salary cap

The Minnesota Vikings already made one tough move, cutting long-time tight end ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿. More tough decisions are on the way, according to general manager Rick Spielman.
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas: We want safety Marcus Maye 'here long term' 

Following a social media remark by Marcus Maye's agent regarding the Jets' lack of a long-term offer, general manager Joe Douglas said Wednesday the team wants to keep the safety in New York for the long haul.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW