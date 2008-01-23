Chiefs hire two new coaches, promote Bicknell to offensive line coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs hired two new coaches on Wednesday and promoted Bob Bicknell to offensive line coach.
The Chiefs made Curtis Modkins their running backs coach and added Joe D'Alessandris to the staff as assistant offensive line coach.
Modkins has worked under Chiefs offensive coordinator Chan Gailey at Georgia Tech as both the running backs coach and the defensive backs coach. Modkins also coached at New Mexico and TCU.
Bicknell was Kansas City's assistant offensive line coach last season and was offensive line coach at Temple the previous year. Before that, he coached NFL Europa teams for two seasons.
D'Alessandris has 28 years of coaching experience, including the last six seasons as the offensive line coach at Georgia Tech.
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press