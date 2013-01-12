Chiefs hire Packers' John Dorsey as general manager

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs have hired longtime Packers personnel man John Dorsey to replace the fired Scott Pioli as their general manager.
The Chiefs announced the hiring while the Packers were playing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC playoffs on Saturday night. Dorsey will be introduced at a news conference Monday.
Dorsey, who played linebacker for the Packers in the 1980s, was instrumental in building Green Bay into a perennial contender. He was the director of college scouting from 2000-12, and spent last year as the director of football operations.
