Chiefs hire Packers' John Dorsey as general manager

Published: Jan 12, 2013 at 01:31 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs have hired longtime Packers personnel man John Dorsey to replace the fired Scott Pioli as their general manager.

The Chiefs announced the hiring while the Packers were playing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC playoffs on Saturday night. Dorsey will be introduced at a news conference Monday.

Dorsey, who played linebacker for the Packers in the 1980s, was instrumental in building Green Bay into a perennial contender. He was the director of college scouting from 2000-12, and spent last year as the director of football operations.

Dorsey also worked with new Chiefs coach Andy Reid from 1992-98, when Reid was an assistant coach for the Packers. Reid was hired to replace Romeo Crennel on Jan. 4.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

