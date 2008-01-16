Chiefs hire Gailey as coordinator for one of NFL's weakest offenses

"The best compliment that I can pay Chan Gailey is that he is tough," Edwards told the team's offcial website, www.kcchiefs.com. "He's been through the battles as both a head coach and as an offensive coordinator. He's called the plays and he has performed under pressure. But just as importantly, Chan is an excellent teacher. Wherever he's coached, he has designed dynamic offenses to take full advantage of his players' skills. He understands how to orchestrate a balanced offensive plan. He's going to be a good fit for our philosophy and our football team. The Chiefs will be better because of Chan Gailey."