Chiefs hire Daboll as offensive coordinator

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs hired Brian Daboll as the team's new offensive coordinator Monday, bringing in a familiar face for new head coach Romeo Crennel.
Daboll spent last season in the same job for the Miami Dolphins, and the previous two years serving as Cleveland's offensive coordinator. He worked with Crennel when both were with the Patriots.
"Brian is a fine football coach and offensive mind," Crennel said. "I worked with him when he was a young coach in New England and I am proud of the way his career has developed. We had a very thorough process for this position and it was clear to me that Brian was the right choice. He was coveted by multiple teams and I am glad he will be joining our staff."
Daboll replaces Bill Muir, who announced his retirement last week. Others known to have interviewed for the job were quarterbacks coach Jim Zorn and former Raiders offensive coordinator Al Saunders.
Daboll also has connections to Chiefs general manager Scott Pioli after spending time in New England, where Daboll coached wide receivers and Crennel was defensive coordinator. Daboll later spent two seasons as the New York Jets' quarterbacks coach before taking over as offensive coordinator in Cleveland. The Browns were last in the NFL in total offense during his first season and 29th in Year 2, after which he departed for Miami.
A native of Buffalo, N.Y., Daboll was a safety at Rochester before he got into coaching.
"This is a great opportunity," Daboll said. "After meeting with Romeo, it was clear to me Kansas City was a good fit. I have a lot of respect for Romeo and a strong appreciation for the Kansas City Chiefs franchise. Romeo and I have similar ideas on the direction of the program and we have a good core group of players to get started with. I'm ready to get in as soon as possible and start working to be a part of something special."
Daboll would be taking over a potentially potent offense in Kansas City.
All-Pro running back Jamaal Charles is expected to participate in offseason workouts after missing all but the first two weeks of the season with a knee injury. Tight end Tony Moeaki will also be back after sustaining a similar knee injury during a preseason game, and quarterback Matt Cassel will return after hurting his hand during Week 10.
There are still questions surrounding the offense. Top wide receiver Dwayne Bowe is a free agent, though the Chiefs are considering whether to use the franchise tag on him.
Pioli also has promised that there will be competition for Cassel at quarterback. Kyle Orton became a free agent after finishing out the season for Kansas City, which means fifth-round draft pick Ricky Stanzi is the only other quarterback currently under contract.