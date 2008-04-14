Chiefs have reason to be interested in QB Ryan

Monday was visiting day in Kansas City, where the Chiefs hosted a handful of players, at least one of whom they would love to draft.
Visitors included Boston College quarterback Matt Ryan, LSU defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey, Idaho offensive tackle Ryan Clady and Virgnia offensive lineman Branden Albert. Later this week, the Chiefs are expected to host Ohio State defensive end/linebacker Vernon Gholston.
At least two of those players are expected to be available when Kansas City is scheduled to pick at No. 5 overall.
The most intriguing selection would be Ryan, who is going to have support in the Chiefs organization.
For starters, the offense that Ryan ran at Boston College has the same terminology as the offense used in Kansas City. Ryan could step in quicker in Kansas City than most quarterbacks, something the Chiefs could use. But the ties to Ryan in Kansas City are even greater.
During a 24-10 victory over then No. 15-ranked Georgia Tech, Ryan completed 30-of-44 passes for a career-best 435 yards. Georgia Tech's coach was Chan Gaily -– who is now the offensive coordinator of the Chiefs.
Gailey remembers the night, and the plays, and the quarterback. It would be hard to forget. Now the coach who was so impressed with Ryan could wind up coaching him, if Atlanta passes up the chance to draft the Boston College quarterback with the third overall pick.
Out of Africa
Fresh from a trip to South Africa, Giants defensive end Michael Strahan recently showed up in East Rutherford, N.J.
Strahan didn't commit to Reese one way or another. Those who know Strahan best believe, ultimately, that he will return for another season. But they also utter a statement that harkens back to what former NFL coach Jim Mora once used in a media tirade.
You think you know, but you don't. And you never will.
And no matter what anyone thinks right now, no one knows What Strahan will do until he makes his final decision, which he has not yet done. Not only has Strahan not decided, but he told Reese he was uncertain when he would.
Now it looks as if the Giants will head into the April 26-27 draft without knowing what Strahan will do.
What could help convince Strahan to return is if the Giants agree to sweeten his contract, which owner John Mara has said he would not rule out. But unlike former Packers quarterback Brett Favre, who retired in March, Strahan is not ready to make his decision. At least three weeks in South Africa did not help him make his decision.
It could be a while before Strahan shows up in East Rutherford, or weighs in again.
Going Long
</center> Where do Pat Kirwan, Vic Carucci, and Mike Mayock differ in their picks for the first round?
More mock drafts:
» NFL.com's 2008 mock draft
» Charles Davis' top-10 picks
Almost one week after opening contract negotiations with Michigan offensive tackle Jake Long, the Miami Dolphins continue negotiationg with only Long.
Now, this hardly ensures that Long will be the No. 1 overall pick.
It's mid April, a week-and-a-half away from the draft, and Bill Parcells is calling the shots in Miami. Parcells is the master of deception and he rarely likes to reveal what he's thinking.
It's entirely possible he ultimately will go with Virginia defensive end Chris Long or Ohio State defensive end/linebacker Vernon Gholston.
But as of Monday evening, Parcells had yet to open negotiations with either player.
Nor has Parcells issued a deadline to Jake Long about negotiating a deal. Parcells might well have a deadline in his own mind of when he would like to get the deal done by before moving on to another player.
But he has not informed Long of that deadline, at least not as of Monday evening.
Extra points
» For what it's worth –- and it might be a lot –- Atlanta held a private workout this past weekend for Dorsey. And that wasn't enough, either. The Falcons have scheduled Dorsey for another visit to Atlanta at the end of this week.
» The Patriots continue getting defensive, hosting cornerbacks Leodis McKelvin and Aqib Talib last weekend. Other notable visits included cornerbacks Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Aqib Talib and Mike Jenkins to the New York Jets, running back Felix Jones to the Detroit Lions, and defensive tackle Kentwan Balmar to the New Orleans Saints.
» The Broncos are bolstering their wide receivers. They reached agreement with former Kansas City wideout Samie Parker on Monday, and are expected to do the same on Tuesday with former 49ers and Seahawks wideout Darrell Jackson. Adding Parker and Jackson means Denver no longer will have to draft a wide receiver on the first day, and the Broncos have valuable insurance in the event that Brandon Marshall struggles to return from his bizarre arm injury.