Chiefs guard Ed Budde, who opened up '65 toss power trap,' dies at 83

Published: Dec 19, 2023 at 08:54 PM
Ed Budde,Brad Budde
Steve Luciano/AP
Ed Budde, right, and Brad Budde announce the No. 55 pick for the Kansas City Chiefs at the 2023 NFL Draft. Ed Budde was a seven-time Pro Bowler who passed away at the age of 83.

A stalwart of the Kansas City Chiefs' first run of glory, Ed Budde has died at the age of 83, the franchise announced. 

Budde, an offensive guard, was a member of the Chiefs' first Super Bowl-winning squad in the 1969 season, which stood as one of his seven AFC All-Star/Pro Bowl campaigns and two All-Pro years. 

"My family and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Chiefs Hall of Famer Ed Budde," Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement issued by the team. "Ed spent his entire 14-year career with the Chiefs, and he was a cornerstone of those early Chiefs teams that brought pro football to Kansas City. He never missed a game in the first nine seasons of his career, and he rightfully earned recognition as an All-Star, a Pro-Bowler and a Super Bowl Champion. After his playing career, Ed remained connected to the Chiefs organization and was a founding member of the Kansas City Ambassadors. He was well-loved in the Kansas City community, and he was a great father to Brad, Tionne and John. My family and the entire Chiefs organization extend our sincere condolences to Carolyn and the Budde family."

A two-time AFL champion, Budde's entire career was spent with the Chiefs, running from 1963 to 1976. The '63 season was the first for the Chiefs after the club began its days as the Dallas Texans from 1960-1962. 

Budde, who was part of four postseason appearances, played 177 career games with 161 starts, including nine as a rookie after he was drafted eighth overall by the Chiefs. He was also taken No. 4 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL draft. 

Ed's son Brad was drafted in the first round of the NFL draft by Kansas City in 1980, making Ed and Brad, also a guard, the only father-son duo to be drafted in the same round at the same position by the same team, according to the Chiefs. The two were at the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, jointly announcing the Chiefs' No. 55 overall selection of receiver Rashee Rice.

Ed Budde was a member of the AFL All-Time Team, joined by teammates such as quarterback Len Dawson, Bobby Bell, Buck Buchanan and Johnny Robinson. He's with the aforementioned quartet in the Chiefs Hall of Honor.

Budde started in each of the Chiefs' first two Super Bowl appearances: a Super Bowl I loss to the Green Bay Packers and a Super Bowl IV triumph over the Minnesota Vikings.

Though offensive lineman are hardly ever found in the spotlight, Budde will live on forever as a driving force in one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history.

With the Chiefs out to a 9-0 lead in the second quarter against the Vikings, Budde's Hall of Fame head coach Hank Stram made the immortal call of "65 toss power trap."

As prognosticated by Stram, the play would "pop wide open," thanks in large part to Budde blowing Vikings defensive tackle Paul Dickson off the ball initially. Budde blocked down on Dickson, giving Mike Garrett a hole to burst through as he ran past a diving attempt by Dickson for six. It was the first touchdown of the Chiefs' 23-7 Super Bowl rout, immortalized by Stram's jubilant sound bite and started by Budde's block.

