Chiefs guard Ed Budde, who opened up '65 toss power trap,' dies at 83

A stalwart of the Kansas City Chiefs' first run of glory, Ed Budde has died at the age of 83, the franchise announced.

Budde, an offensive guard, was a member of the Chiefs' first Super Bowl-winning squad in the 1969 season, which stood as one of his seven AFC All-Star/Pro Bowl campaigns and two All-Pro years.

"My family and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Chiefs Hall of Famer Ed Budde," Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement issued by the team. "Ed spent his entire 14-year career with the Chiefs, and he was a cornerstone of those early Chiefs teams that brought pro football to Kansas City. He never missed a game in the first nine seasons of his career, and he rightfully earned recognition as an All-Star, a Pro-Bowler and a Super Bowl Champion. After his playing career, Ed remained connected to the Chiefs organization and was a founding member of the Kansas City Ambassadors. He was well-loved in the Kansas City community, and he was a great father to Brad, Tionne and John. My family and the entire Chiefs organization extend our sincere condolences to Carolyn and the Budde family."

A two-time AFL champion, Budde's entire career was spent with the Chiefs, running from 1963 to 1976. The '63 season was the first for the Chiefs after the club began its days as the Dallas Texans from 1960-1962.

Budde, who was part of four postseason appearances, played 177 career games with 161 starts, including nine as a rookie after he was drafted eighth overall by the Chiefs. He was also taken No. 4 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL draft.