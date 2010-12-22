Chiefs growing up fast and eager to make playoff run now

Johnson said that players have bought in and that nothing is more important than the sacrifices they all have to make at this crucial juncture. Johnson cited Cassel's return Sunday, a week after having an appendectomy, as to how much players want to win. There is no doubting Cassel's commitment. He is as tough as they come in a lot of ways. Not many people know that because he's just coming into his own, but if he keeps on his current track it will become apparent soon.