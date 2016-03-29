Chiefs GM Dorsey: No De'Anthony Thomas trade talks

At one point in Philadelphia, Chip Kelly had collected an astonishing eight former Oregon Ducks players on the Eagles' roster.
If he plans to follow the same route in San Francisco, the plan isn't starting with Kansas City's all-purpose dynamo, De'Anthony Thomas.
Chiefs general manager John Dorsey refuted speculation Tuesday that there's a potential trade in the works with Kelly.
A hybrid running back/receiver, Thomas scored 46 touchdowns at Oregon, averaging 8.95 yards per offensive touch as a versatile and explosive playmaker. Since being drafted in the fourth round by Kansas City in 2014, he has been an effective return specialist but limited on offense.
After missing the final six games of the 2015 season with a concussion, Thomas tweeted in mid-January that he was still battling the effects of the head injury. Dorsey and coach Andy Reid both insisted at the time that Thomas had passed the league's concussion protocol.
As it stands now, Thomas should be expected to remain in Kansas City, touching the ball a half-dozen times per game between special teams and the occasional gadget play.