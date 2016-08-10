Around the NFL

Chiefs GM 'confident' Berry will be back by Week 1

Published: Aug 10, 2016 at 07:48 AM

We're two weeks into the 2016 preseason, and there's still no sign of Eric Berry at Chiefs camp.

The Kansas City safety has not reported to training camp since he and the team failed to reach an agreement ahead of the deadline to sign franchise tagged players. Berry, who earned Comeback Player of the Year in 2015 after beating Hodgkin's lymphoma and leading the Chiefs to the playoffs, will have to play under the $10.8 million franchise tag for one season if and when he returns to the team.

Though the face of his franchise and the league's symbol of heroism is M.I.A., Chiefs general manager John Dorsey isn't fretting a lengthy standoff. In fact, he's confident his star safety will return by the time Kansas City kicks off against the Chargers on Sept. 11.

"(Berry's) agent has said ... at some juncture during this course he will show up here," Dorsey said Wednesday, per ESPN.com's Adam Teich. "I haven't talked to Eric one-on-one about when he's going to show up.

"Knowing what a prideful professional he is, I think he will show up at the appropriate time."

Dorsey also predicted the returns of running back Jamaal Charles and pass rusher Tamba Hali, both of whom he says will practice within the next two weeks and join Berry in the season opener.

Berry has legitimate gripes with Dorsey and the front office. It doesn't help in the optics department that, in recent weeks, the franchise has doled out a six-year, $63 million contract extension with $40 million guaranteed to an Eric not named Berry -- offensive tackle Eric Fisher -- and signed Berry's temporary replacement in veteran safety Jeron Johnson.

For what it's worth, Berry has not explicitly detailed his plans to hold out, and he was expected to return to the team eventually, regardless of how his general manager felt.

All Berry can do now is send a strong message to the front office from outside the building that his presence will be sorely missed in 2017 if the Chiefs don't pay up.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 9 Monday inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets
news

Cardinals to start QB Kyler Murray against Falcons barring setback this week

The Arizona Cardinals plan to start quarterback Kyler Murray against the Falcons on Sunday barring a setback, head coach Jonathan Gannon announced on Monday.
news

Vikings plan to start QB Josh Dobbs vs. Saints after sensational debut

The Vikings plan to start quarterback Josh Dobbs against the Saints in Week 10 following his heroic performance against the Falcons on Sunday.
news

Falcons HC Arthur Smith says Taylor Heinicke will remain starter vs. Cardinals

Taylor Heinicke will start at quarterback over Desmond Ridder against Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Falcons coach Arthur Smith announced on Monday, adding he and his staff will re-evaluate the position during the team's Week 11 bye week.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones suffered torn ACL in loss to Raiders, will miss remainder of 2023 season

An MRI on Monday showed that Giants QB Daniel Jones suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, per head coach Brian Daboll.
news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on job status: 'I'm going to control what I can control and get ready for the Colts'

The Patriots currently stand at 2-7 following Sunday's loss to the Commanders. Head coach Bill Belichick on Monday was asked if he believes he is coaching for his job.
news

Travis Kelce on Chiefs defense: 'This is the best defense I've ever played with'

The Kansas City Chiefs shut down the high-powered Dolphins offense on Sunday in Germany. Tight end Travis Kelce said afterward that this year's defensive group is the best he's played with.
news

Jalen Hurts plays through pain in 'gritty' Eagles win over Cowboys 

Jalen Hurts didn't miss a snap during the Eagles' win over the Cowboys on Sunday, but Philadelphia's QB dealt with a banged up knee in a "gritty" Week 9 performance.
news

Josh Jacobs on Raiders' victory over Giants: 'The vibe and the energy is just electric'

Days after the firing of Josh McDaniels, the Raiders won their first game under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, soundly defeating the Giants 30-6. The whole team seemed to feel a new energy with the change and subsequent win, with running back Josh Jacobs saying, "The vibe and the energy is just electric right now."
news

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert suffers fractured forearm, expected to have surgery and miss around four weeks 

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert suffered a fractured forearm in Philadelphia's win over the Dallas Cowboys and is expected to need surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow shrugs off bloody finger to remain hot hand: 'Just got to continue to get better'

Joe Burrow is back and so too are his Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow threw for a season-high 348 yards and a pair of touchdowns to propel the Bengals over the Buffalo Bills, 24-18, for Cincinnati's fourth consecutive win on Sunday night.