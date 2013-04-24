Chiefs GM: Brandon Albert could be traded before NFL draft

Published: Apr 24, 2013 at 11:06 AM

KANSAS CITY -- Kansas City Chiefs general manager John Dorsey said he has been in trade talks with the Miami Dolphins regarding Chiefs left tackle Branden Albert throughout Wednesday morning and expects to have more conversations into the evening about completing a deal.

Dorsey added, in a pre-draft interview with NFL Network and NFL.com, that time is running short to reach a trade as the NFL draft begins Thursday evening.

The sticking point right now is compensation -- not so much in terms of a multiyear deal for Albert -- but what Kansas City wants in return. Although Dorsey did not say what the asking price is for Albert, who has signed his $9.8 million franchise tender, a second-round pick is believed to be at least part of the price. Dorsey made sure to state how good of a player Albert is, which indicated that additional picks could be part of the bounty.

Dorsey added that the Chiefs aren't necessarily trying to trade the starting left tackle; however, he said he's "exploring all opportunities" that have been presented.

Albert, who has not reported for voluntary workouts, said in a recent appearance on "NFL AM" that he wanted clarity on his role with the team, that being a long-term deal and assurance he would play left tackle. The Chiefs are expected to draft a left tackle -- either Eric Fisher of Central Michigan or Luke Joeckel of Texas A&M.

