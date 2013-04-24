Chiefs GM: Brandon Albert could be traded before NFL draft

The sticking point right now is compensation -- not so much in terms of a multiyear deal for Albert -- but what Kansas City wants in return. Although Dorsey did not say what the asking price is for Albert, who has signed his $9.8 million franchise tender, a second-round pick is believed to be at least part of the price. Dorsey made sure to state how good of a player Albert is, which indicated that additional picks could be part of the bounty.