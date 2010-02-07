Chiefs G Waters named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

"I am so appreciative of my wife, family, the National Football League, the Kansas City Chiefs and my teammates for their support," noted Waters. "Most of all I am thankful to the many organizations and families that partner with the 54 Foundation. Their generosity and kindness have been a blessing to us. It is an honor to be considered for, and to win this illustrious award. I hope that I can be an encouragement to others to get involved and impact their own communities."