Chiefs follow Johnson to win over Rams

Johnson had 172 yards on 27 carries, including a 1-yard score for his fifth touchdown in two weeks; a 45-yarder when the Chiefs were backed up in the second quarter; and a 16-yarder that set up a field goal. He secured his fifth 100-yard game of the year and the 18th of his career before halftime against a beleaguered Rams defense that LaDainian Tomlinson gouged for 183 yards last week.