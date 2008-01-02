Chiefs fire offensive coordinator, three assistant coaches

Published: Jan 02, 2008 at 04:01 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs have fired offensive coordinator Mike Solari and three other assistant coaches following a dismal 4-12 season.

Solari, offensive line coach John Matsko, receivers coach Charlie Joiner and running backs coach James Saxon were let go Tuesday after a season in which the Chiefs were among the worst offensive teams in the NFL.

Solari, Saxon and Joiner had been on the staff of previous coach Dick Vermeil. Tight ends coach Jon Embree and assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach Dick Curl were the only offensive assistants who were retained.

Kansas City scored just 226 points this season, worst for a 16-game season in their history, and averaged 276.8 yards in total offense, second-worst in the NFL behind San Francisco.

The Chiefs also managed just 1,248 yards rushing, their worst total in a non-strike year, and allowed 55 sacks, second in team history.

Solari joined the Chiefs as the offensive line coach in 1997, a job he held under three coaches until new coach Herm Edwards promoted him to offensive coordinator in 2006.

Joiner, a Hall of Fame receiver, and Saxon, a former Chiefs player, joined the team in 2001 under Vermeil. Saxon was the offensive line coach for St. Louis from 1999-2005 before moving across Missouri to join Edwards in 2006.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

