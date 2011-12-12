But the Chiefs were beset by season-ending injuries to key players -- Matt Cassel, Eric Berry, Tony Moeaki and Jamaal Charles -- who form what Pioli still believes is a solid core. Pioli wouldn't commit to a "final straw" that cost Haley his job, although while saying he believes in the players, he also acknowledged the current roster isn't good enough to win. Pioli did point to the need for the Chiefs to play with more consistency, something they weren't getting with Haley.