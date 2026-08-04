Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy checks in at camp, remains away from team after wife's shooting

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been checking in more frequently with the team during training camp, but it remains unclear when he will return to the coaching staff following the shooting of his wife at their Virginia home.

Bieniemy's son, Elijah Bieniemy, has been arrested in connection with the shooting of his mother, Mia. He has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling, but court appearances for the 27-year-old Bieniemy have been delayed pending a mental health evaluation.

Mia Bieniemy's condition has been improving, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said this week.

"It was great to hear from him just from a personal standpoint. You were just so devastated for him,” Chiefs pass game coordinator Joe Bleymaier, who has assumed many of Bieniemy's duties, said Tuesday. “He has been reaching out more and more lately for the football stuff and that's brought a sense of normalcy to our team, hearing from him and his thoughts on football.”

Bieniemy returned to the Chiefs earlier this year, after leaving to serve as offensive coordinator with the Commanders and spending a season apiece with UCLA and the Chicago Bears. He replaced Matt Nagy, who is now the offensive coordinator with the Giants.

The reason the Chiefs were eager to get Bieniemy back in the building was twofold: He has an intimate knowledge of the Kansas City offense, having helped the franchise reach three Super Bowls and win two, and he carries along a certain no-nonsense attitude that the Chiefs desperately needed after slipping to a disappointing 6-11 finish last season.