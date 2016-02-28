Around the NFL

Chiefs' Eric Berry will keep playing lighter in 2016

Published: Feb 28, 2016 at 03:54 AM

Chiefs safety Eric Berry capped an improbably heroic comeback from Hodgkin lymphoma this past season, which concluded with another trip to the Pro Bowl.

And one of the most remarkable aspects of his fight was the ability to continue working out through the unbearable pain. Berry was able to play at his college weight of 210 pounds last season and almost felt better than ever.

"The offseason plan is, I like my weight, I like where it was at," Berry told the Kansas City Star recently. "If I can cut my weight and still perform at a high level, I'll do that because the way the game is going, you don't really need to be bulky like that."

Berry cited Jamaal Charles as part of his inspiration. Charles is a health nut who keeps himself in peak condition year round.

Scouts, teammates and opponents noticed a swifter and more aggressive Berry this season against all odds. The scary thing about him is that he's just 27, and could be entering a new prime in his career at a more agile weight. Berry told The Star that he felt the constant need to bulk up for a safety was meaningless, and especially in Bob Sutton's defense, it gives him the opportunity to see more of the field.

The Chiefs still have to make a decision on Berry's contract, something that will not only reward him for what he's done in the past, but what he will do in the future. It seems bright from here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL playoffs: Three things to watch for in Browns-Texans on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down three things to watch for when the Cleveland Browns face the Houston Texans on Saturday to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo is strong candidate to be Bill Belichick's successor as head coach

Jerod Mayo, a Patriots assistant since 2019 and former New England player, is a strong candidate to succeed Bill Belichick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
news

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith (ankle) says he plans to play in wild-card game vs. Buccaneers

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith appears ready to return just in time for the playoffs. Smith (ankle) was a full participant in Philadelphia's practice on Thursday.
news

NFL playoffs: Three things to watch for in Dolphins-Chiefs on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Kevin Patra breaks down three things to watch for when the Miami Dolphins face the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday during Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

NFL playoffs: Super Wild Card Weekend injury report

Official injury report for Super Wild Card Weekend's six games.
news

Robert Kraft explains decision to part ways with HC Bill Belichick after 24 seasons

Patriots owner Robert Kraft met with the New England media on Thursday to explain the decision to part ways with head coach Bill Belichick after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl titles.
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson aiming to play 'smarter,' excited to rejoin 'great' team

Colts QB Anthony Richardson on Thursday gave an update on his right shoulder rehab while describing how much he learned along his rookie season from the sidelines. 
news

Tom Brady, NFL community reacts to Patriots parting ways with Bill Belichick 

The New England Patriots and long-time head coach Bill Belichick have parted ways after 24 seasons, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.
news

Bill Belichick, Patriots mutually part ways: Full statements from Belichick, owner Robert Kraft

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots mutually agreed to part ways on Thursday after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl championships. Below is the full text of Belichick and Kraft's statements to the media announcing the end of the Belichick era in New England.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey highlight December/January Players of the Month

Niners running back Christian McCaffrey, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson were lauded for their recent offense efforts. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff says trade from Rams will 'never leave me'

Sunday's Rams-Lions playoff game is rife with storylines. Lions QB Jared Goff discussed on Wednesday the matchup with the team that drafted him No. 1 overall.