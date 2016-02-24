Around the NFL

Chiefs, Eagles potential landing spots for RGIII

Published: Feb 24, 2016 at 01:36 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Redskins president Bruce Allen made it crystal clear on Tuesday that Robert Griffin III is on his way out of Washington -- but the quarterback's NFL future isn't over.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday on NFL HQ that the embattled Redskins passer "really did impress some teams with the way he conducted himself during a difficult year" that saw RGIII sit the entire season as the team's No. 3 quarterback.

Coach Jay Gruden was asked during the scouting combine if he's made contact with RGIII recently. "I haven't spoken to him recently, no," he said.

The Redskins have until March 9 to cut RGIII. Once they do, he's bound to draw interest.

"I'll give you two big options right off the top," Rapoport said on NFL Network. "The Kansas City Chiefs, who have Andy Reid, who has propped up quarterbacks for years. (Griffin) can learn to throw from the pocket under that system. Another potential name: the Philadelphia Eagles with one of Reid's disciples, Doug Pederson. They're looking for some quarterback depth there, especially if they don't re-sign Sam Bradford."

Beyond those two clubs, Rapoport was told that Denver could loom as a "legitimate" landing spot, as the Super Bowl-champion Broncos line up backups for potential starter Brock Osweiler.

So what about the Cowboys? Owner and general manager Jerry Jones has long been complimentary of Griffin, with Rapoport saying Dallas "could potentially be in the mix as well." Not the case in quarterback-needy Houston, though, with RapSheet saying he "wouldn't think the Texans" are about to enter the race for a passer who still feels destined to get another shot in the NFL.

