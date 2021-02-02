Around the NFL

Chiefs DL Chris Jones on going for repeat: 'This is the reason you play the game. I want to retire with like six or seven rings'

Published: Feb 01, 2021 at 07:50 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Though clichéd responses about playing and treating the Super Bowl just like any other game are the norm, Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones realizes full well the magnitude of what lies ahead.

And having helped the Chiefs claim one Super Bowl title already, Jones grasps how monumental it would be to win back-to-back championships on Sunday when Kansas City faces Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV.

"Everything, man," Jones answered Monday when asked what it would mean to him to repeat as Super Bowl champs. "This is why you play the game. I'm trying to get in the Hall of Fame, one day. When I retire, I want to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. This is the reason you play the game. I want to retire with like six or seven rings.

"When you won a ring, that changes the perspective of things. It makes you feel like you've achieved something in the game, other than personal stats."

Though his perspective might well have changed, the goal remains the same as last season.

Following the Chiefs' 31-20 Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers to conclude last season, Jones inked a four-year extension with the plan ahead being that he and Kansas City would add to their title tally and not rest easy with one.

Prohibitive favorites before and through the 2020 season, the Chiefs are one of the last two teams standing in an unprecedented campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus, as much as Jones aspires for a second -- and sixth and seventh -- Super Bowl, he believes a win this season would loom all the more astounding considering the setting.

"It'll make the run well worth it," Jones said of winning this year. "Getting your nose swabbed every day, having to adjust to the type of conditions in order to play the game. I think that's a huge step right there, as players that we had to adjust to. Actually winning the Lombardi Trophy, I mean, that would be remarkable and that would be unexplainable, especially during this time in America. If we was able to win it and pull this off, I think it'd be up on the ladder for most highest achievement."

The Chiefs are looking to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since ﻿Tom Brady﻿'s Patriots in 2003-04 and the ninth all-time. Jones certainly doesn't want to stop at two, but he most certainly realizes how important and improbable another triumph would be.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes exude mutual respect on 'Super Bowl Opening Night'

As exhibited on Monday night, there's great respect for each other between Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. Both stars were hugely complimentary of each other while speaking with Kay Adams on "Super Bowl Opening Night."
news

Former Seahawks OC Brian Schottenheimer agrees to deal to become Jaguars passing game coordinator 

Brian Schottenheimer, the former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator, has agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars to become their passing game coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday night. 
news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Reaction to Stafford-Goff Trade, Takeaways from the Senior Bowl  

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back to talk about the Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade, Senior Bowl takeaways and Najee Harris joins the guys. 
news

Jason Pierre-Paul on Chiefs' replacement tackle Mike Remmers: 'I didn't even know who that was'

Chiefs coach Andy Reid essentially confirmed that Mike Remmers will start at left tackle for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, though Buccaneers pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul isn't all that familiar with the O-lineman. 
news

Tom Brady 'would definitely consider' playing beyond 45 if he maintains current pace

﻿Tom Brady﻿ is in the Super Bowl at 43 years old, an incredible reality to consider, and it doesn't seem as if there's really any stopping him. While his past contemporaries fade into retirement, Brady just keeps on going -- and he said he might go past his once-absurd target age of 45.
news

Chiefs place WR Demarcus Robinson and C Daniel Kilgore on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Chiefs placed WR Demarcus Robinson and C ﻿Daniel Kilgore﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Ian Rapoport reports. Neither player is a positive case, however, and if they continue to test negative they should be available to play Sunday versus the Buccaneers, Rapoport added.
news

Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski calls Travis Kelce the 'best player' on Chiefs offense

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski gave a glowing review of Chiefs TE Travis Kelce ahead of Super Bowl LV while the Bucs defense aims to stop the All-Pro tight end.
news

Monday's injury and roster news: Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown, S Antoine Winfield 'getting close' to returning

Antonio Brown was listed as doubtful for the Super Bowl after missing all of practice last week. His prospects of playing seem to have improved over the bye weekend. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said the veteran wideout is "getting close," noting he's been able to work on the side a bit with his injured knee.  
news

Entering 10th Super Bowl, Tom Brady 'incredibly grateful' for Bill Belichick

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reflects on his two decades in New England and the importance of Patriots HC Bill Belichick to his success.
news

Tua Tagovailoa calls his rookie season with Dolphins 'below average'

For Dolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa, his first nine starts weren't impressive enough to send folks into the offseason raving about his future. Count Tagovailoa among the underwhelmed.
news

Jason Witten named head football coach at Liberty Christian School

﻿Jason Witten﻿ is returning to Texas football. The former Cowboys TE will coach high school football at Liberty Christian in Argyle, Texas, the school announced Monday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW