Around the NFL

Chiefs defense 'took all 11' players to slow RB Cook

Published: Nov 04, 2019 at 01:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs had been getting tortured by running backs all season. Last week alone, Andy Reid's team gave up 226 scrimmage yards to Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones. K.C. had allowed 100-plus yards rushing in six of eight games.

With Dalvin Cook, the NFL's leading rusher, heading to town, it looked like a smash spot for the Minnesota Vikings.

Instead, K.C. did a bang-up job slowing the powerful running back, holding him to 71 rushing yards on 21 carries for a 3.4 yards per attempt average.

"He's a great running back and the best going right now," Reid said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. "So, our guys buckled down and took that challenge."

Cook got loose some in the second half, particularly in the screen game, after being held to 40 scrimmage yards on 11 touches (10 carries for 36 yards with a long of 9).

"All that (expletive) talking," Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah said of the motivation behind the defensive performance. "We felt like we still got to play. We went out there and did our thing. The game plan that Coach Spags (defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) had? Shoot. That's all she wrote."

Cook was held to 100 rush yards in consecutive games for the first time this season.

"At the end of the day, we just had to focus on just playing the man in front of us," defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi said. "If Dalvin couldn't get a gap to go to, we got him. Knowing him, he's a strong back, so he's going to try and power through, but it took all 11 of us to really stop all of that."

Getting Chris Jones back in the middle of Spags' defense provided a huge boost for K.C. that can't be understated. Jones compiled a sack, two QB hits, three tackles and a tackle for loss. Pro Football Focus graded Jones as the Chiefs top run defender and also tallied him with three stops.

With the Tennessee Titans and Derrick Henry next on tap, K.C. will need another big day from its run D to keep the momentum going.

"I feel like it's something we've been working on this whole year," defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon said. "We've been getting better every week and I just feel we're going to continue to get better because that was the best running back in the league right now."

With several defensive starters, including defensive end Frank Clark, still missing due to injury, the Chiefs' D could be getting better for the stretch run.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Dec. 6

A new injury to Tyrod Taylor has positioned rookie Davis Mills to take over once again as the Texans QB heading into a Week 14 matchup with the Saints.
news

Tyler Lockett led 'really touching' meeting day before Seahawks scored upset win over 49ers

A chaotic rally in Sunday's win over the 49ers may have given the Seahawks the spark they need to revive their season, a momentum swing WR Tyler Lockett inspired during a Saturday night team meeting.
news

Kyler Murray 'felt good' in return after missing three games, glad he didn't rush injury rehab

After missing a little over a month's worth of games, ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ returned, in Week 13, spearheading a Cardinals attack that helped Arizona increase its lead atop the NFC.
news

Ben Roethlisberger not ready to talk retirement: 'I'll address any of that stuff after the season'

As Ben Roethlisberger's age-39 season nears its end, the veteran QB will begin to hear more questions about retirement. He addressed how he's planning to handle such talk following the Steelers' Week 13 win over the Ravens.
news

David Culley to 'evaluate everything' after benching Tyrod Taylor for Davis Mills in Texans' loss to Colts

Tyrod Taylor might not be back under center for the Texans this season, as David Culley did not commit to continuing forward with Taylor as the team's starter following Houston's 31-0 loss to Indianapolis.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will remain starter when healthy despite Minshew's strong performance

Following Gardner Minshew's terrific start, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni won't entertain a QB controversy, declaring Jalen Hurts as the starter when healthy. 
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp becomes first to hit 100 catches in 2021 season

In Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Rams WR Cooper Kupp became the first player in the league to reach 100 catches on the season.
news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Patriots-Bills

NFL.com's Jelani Scott breaks down four things to watch for when the Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots on Monday night.
news

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (shoulder) likely out for season 

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey is suspected to be our for the remainder of the Ravens' season after suffering a shoulder injury.
news

John Harbaugh cites Ravens' depleted CB room as reason for two-point conversion try in loss to Steelers

A late-game TD positioned the Ravens for a shocking road win over the rival Steelers. But a failed two-point conversion spelled the end of Baltimore's exciting comeback bid.
news

Dan Campbell dedicates Lions' first win to victims of Oxford High School shooting

Following his team's first win of the season, Lions head coach Dan Campbell opened his postgame press conference by dedicating the game ball to the victims of the Oxford High School shooting and everyone affected by the tragedy.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow dislocates pinky finger in loss to Chargers

The Bengals followed up last week's win with a wild 41-22 home loss to the Chargers. To add injury to insult, Cincy's starting quarterback, Joe Burrow, exited the bruising defeat bruised himself.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW