Chiefs' defense too much for Trevor Siemian, Broncos

This should heap all of the credit on Denver's defense, which blew a coverage early (Darian Stewart guess wrong on a route run by Travis Kelce) for a touchdown, but rebounded to record an interception (made by Stewart) and a Shaquille Barrett strip sack that caused a fumble recovered by Domata Peko. This felt like a game that should have been 42-6 in the third, but was 20-6 because of the defense. If we were giving grades, they'd get an A-minus. When the offense put the defense in bad positions or gave the players little sideline time to rest, the unit just kept coming back out fighting, keeping the game within striking distance until the latter part of the fourth. That's all you can ask for from your defense.