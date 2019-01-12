Chiefs' defense plays starring role in dominant playoff victory

Some of that newfound success can be traced to Sutton's willingness to change his personnel, as younger players like cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Jordan Lucas have brought more athleticism to the secondary. More of the Chiefs' brilliance is also the direct result of returning to a dependable formula. Kansas City was most dangerous this season when its offense raced out to early leads and allowed the defense to settle in to a comfort zone. That's exactly what happened Saturday, as Mahomes, who finished with 278 passing yards and no touchdowns, led his team to a 17-0 advantage before the Colts ever crossed midfield.