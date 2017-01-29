Around the NFL

Chiefs DC: 'You'd be crazy' not to want Eric Berry back

Published: Jan 29, 2017 at 08:13 AM

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton was especially proud of a versatile Kansas City defense this season, which overcame several injuries and an extremely competitive division to earn a first-round bye.

The unit finished seventh in points allowed, first in turnovers and first in interceptions.

Sutton pointed to some contributors "off the street" but was clear about one thing: Safety Eric Berry was the heart of the team, and he would love the now five-time Pro Bowler to return next season.

"Oh yeah, definitely yeah. That's out of my wheelhouse but I mean, you'd be crazy not to (want him back)," Sutton told me this week. "I thought he had an MVP-type season. He was a dynamic force. Physically, taking the ball away. his coverage. I don't know how much more you could do. This guy had an impact on our entire team. Not just our defense, but our entire team. That's a trait that is hard to put a value on. You can't quantify it but you know it's there."

Berry played this season under a $10.8 million franchise tag. Because he and the Chiefs could not work out a long-term deal, he did not report to camp until Aug. 28. The team could tag him again, but it would make Berry the highest-paid safety in the NFL at roughly $13 million and nearly impossible to sign after that.

Berry said recently that he and his agent had already spoken with the Chiefs, but warned that it was "early."Chiefshead coach Andy Reid also professed a desire to have Berry back for the 2017 season (who wouldn't?).

This is normally the way this offseason song and dance gets going. The head coach says they want the player back and the player says he'd like to return too. The coaches and front office are hoping that Berry can help them with what seems to be a tight salary-cap situation. Berry is hoping the Chiefs will pay him like the franchise player he is.

Listening to Sutton, though, it's hard not to imagine them coming to some sort of agreement. As he noted, Berry's play continues to transcend simple X's and O's and has a far-reaching impact on the defense and locker room. Berry took over games this year on his own, picking off four passes, breaking up nine more and forcing a fumble. He tied a career-high with two touchdowns.

A large part of the offseason is about debating which players are worth the money. This doesn't seem like much of a debate.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders releasing former first-round safety Johnathan Abram

The Las Vegas Raiders have shed another former high draft pick of the previous regime. The Raiders are releasing safety Johnathan Abram, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday

news

Colts expected to name Parks Frazier as new offensive play-caller

Colts pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach, Parks Frazier, is expected to be named the Colts' offensive play-caller, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

Chiefs-Chargers flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 11

The NFL on Tuesday announced Week 11's Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers matchup on Nov. 20 will now be featured on Sunday Night Football (NBC; 8:20 p.m. ET).

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys star 'could look pretty good' on WR Odell Beckham Jr.

With the possibility of adding Odell Beckham Jr. on the Cowboys' radar, Jerry Jones is intrigued by the idea of signing the free-agent wide receiver.

news

Tom Brady looking forward to 'epic' atmosphere in Germany against first-place Seahawks

Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Seahawks will be the first-ever international game featuring two teams that lead their divisions, and Tom Brady aims to keep his record abroad perfect.

news

Kevin O'Connell on 7-1 start: Vikings 'don't always win with style' but find a way in close games

Following another back-and-forth game that ended with a Vikings win, rookie coach Kevin O'Connell is perfectly fine with Minnesota winning games in whatever style.

news

RB Kenyan Drake on Ravens' 188-yard rushing day vs. Saints: 'That's just what this team is all about'

The Baltimore Ravens offense pummeled the New Orleans Saints on the ground during Monday night's 27-13 road victory, generating 188 rushing yards, including a game-high 93 and two TDs from Kenyan Drake on 24 totes.

news

Saints' Dennis Allen never considered benching Andy Dalton: 'I'm looking at this as a bad day at the office'

Despite another prime-time struggle for New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton in Monday night's 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, coach Dennis Allen insisted he never considered making a QB change.

news

LB Roquan Smith impressed by Ravens defense after victorious debut: 'I don't see no weaknesses at all'

A week after he was traded, Roquan Smith made his debut on Monday, starting and tallying five tackles as part of a stellar Ravens defensive effort that led to a 27-13 win over the Saints.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Ravens' win over Saints on Monday night

Keyed by the defense of Justin Houston and the rushing of Kenyan Drake, the Ravens won their third in a row as they defeated the Saints on Monday night.

news

Jim Irsay explains hiring of Jeff Saturday as Colts interim head coach: 'He's fully capable'

Colts owner Jim Irsay underscored it was a tough decision to fire head coach Frank Reich. He then highlighted Jeff Saturday's understanding of the game and playing experience as reasons to why he was the right man to be named interim head coach despite having no NFL coaching tenure.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE