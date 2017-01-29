Chiefs DC: 'You'd be crazy' not to want Eric Berry back

"Oh yeah, definitely yeah. That's out of my wheelhouse but I mean, you'd be crazy not to (want him back)," Sutton told me this week. "I thought he had an MVP-type season. He was a dynamic force. Physically, taking the ball away. his coverage. I don't know how much more you could do. This guy had an impact on our entire team. Not just our defense, but our entire team. That's a trait that is hard to put a value on. You can't quantify it but you know it's there."