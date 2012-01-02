Chiefs coaching situation front and center

"The best I could have done was go 3-0, so you know, it wasn't the best I could do," Crennel said Monday. "If I did the very best, we would have won three games. It always stops at the head coach's desk. You can always say it's so-and-so's fault, this guy should have done this, blah, blah, blah, but as the head coach, it stops at your desk. It goes against my record, so that's what it is."