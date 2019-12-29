Chiefs clinch No. 2 seed after Patriots fall to Dolphins

New England blew its opportunity to clinch a first-round bye for the 10th straight season on Sunday, losing to the Miami Dolphins, 27-24. The AFC East champions fell into the No. 3 seed as the Kansas City Chiefs secured a bye with their 31-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
This is Kansas City's second consecutive first-round bye.
New England will host the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium next week after Derrick Henry and Co. blasted the Texans. The last time the Patriots played on Wild Card Weekend, they lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 33-14, in Foxborough in the 2009 postseason.
As a result of New England's loss and Kansas City's win, the Texans secured the No. 4 seed and will host the fifth-seeded Buffalo Bills next weekend in the wild-card round.