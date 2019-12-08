Around the NFL

Chiefs clinch AFC West with win over Pats, Raiders loss

Published: Dec 08, 2019 at 11:43 AM
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

That's how the West was won.

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC West title with their 23-16 win over the New England Patriots and the Oakland Raiders' 42-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

This is K.C.'s fourth consecutive division title and marks the Chiefs' sixth playoff appearance in seven seasons under coach Andy Reid.

At 9-4, the Chiefs are currently slotted into the No. 3 seed in the AFC, one game behind the Patriots (10-3) and one game ahead of the Houston Texans (8-5).

While Oakland cannot win the division, the Raiders (6-7) are still alive for a postseason berth. Oakland is two games behind Pittsburgh (8-5) and Tennessee (8-5) for the final playoff spot.

