Chiefs clinch fifth straight AFC West title with win over Dolphins; Steelers secure playoff berth

Published: Dec 13, 2020 at 04:17 PM
Jeremy Bergman

The Kansas City Chiefs are your AFC West champions. Again.

K.C. (12-1) secured its fifth consecutive division title on Sunday with a 33-27 win over the Miami Dolphins. The reigning Super Bowl champions clinched their sixth straight playoff berth in Week 13. K.C. is the first team to clinch its division this season.

In downing the Dolphins, the Chiefs also helped their main competition for the AFC's top seed, the Pittsburgh Steelers. K.C.'s victory secured Pittsburgh a return to the postseason after two seasons away.

The Steelers (11-1) can clinch their first AFC North title since 2017 with a win Sunday night over the Bills and a Browns loss to Baltimore on Monday evening.

