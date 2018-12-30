Chiefs clinch AFC West title, home-field advantage

With their 35-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, the Chiefs (12-4) claimed the AFC West title and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. This is the first time Kansas City is the top seed in the conference since 1997.
The Chiefs have won three consecutive division titles but haven't won a playoff game in Arrowhead Stadium since 1993, losing the last six times they hosted. They are 7-1 at home this season.
Kansas City enters the postseason boasting the league's No. 1 scoring offense (35.3 points) and total offense (425.6 yards). The Chiefs scored at least 26 points in every game. They allowed an average of 41 points in their four losses, all of which were to playoff teams.
The Chiefs could see one of those teams -- the Los Angeles Chargers, the only one of the four to win in Kansas City -- in two weeks.