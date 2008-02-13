Chiefs claim lineman Alabi off waivers from Dolphins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs claimed tackle Anthony Alabi off waivers from the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday.

Alabi played 16 games over three seasons in Miami, including 10 games on the offensive line at guard and tackle for the Dolphins last season.

Alabi was Miami's fifth-round selection at 162nd overall in the 2005 NFL Draft, a pick obtained from Kansas City in a trade involving cornerback Patrick Surtain.

Alabi will play under terms of his contract with Miami. He was among nine players released by the Dolphins on Monday.

