Around the NFL

Saturday, Jul 25, 2020 10:10 AM

Chiefs' Chris Jones and Co. look to put D in dynasty

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

For all the pomp and ballyhoo directed at the Kansas City Chiefs' offense, it's not all that difficult to forget what a vital role the defense played in K.C.'s ascension to Super Bowl champions.

Down the stretch of a season that would culminate in the Chiefs' first Super Bowl title in 50 years, Kansas City led the NFL in scoring defense from Weeks 11-17, according to NFL Research. Will the Chris Jones and Tyrann Mathieu-led band be able to carry over its late-season surge into 2020?

As the Chiefs readied for a drive to the Super Bowl, the defense clamped down, allowing a league-best 11.5 points per game thanks in part to a league-high 10 interceptions.

Chiefs Defense

Weeks 11-17, 2019

NFL Rank

PPG Allowed 11.5 1st

TD-INT Ratio 5-10 1st

Interceptions 10 T-1st

Opp Passer Rating 63.5 1st

-----

The turnabout equated to a massive improvement overall from 2018 to 2019. Most notably they improved from 24th in the league in points per game allowed in 2018 to seventh in 2019, thanks in tremendous part to shoring up their pass defense (the Chiefs went from 31st in the NFL in passing yards per game allowed in 2018 to eighth in 2019).

As the Chiefs boast an offense that's averaged a league-high 31.8 points per game over the last two seasons, it's hardly surprising that a massive defensive improvement has been overlooked.

For the opposition ahead, though, it simply cannot overlook the defense, though.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones now has the big-money deal that goes with being one of the elite defensive players in the league. Across the past two seasons, Jones' 24.5 sacks and 49 quarterback hits are second among DTs to only Aaron Donald, per NFL Research.

Mathieu, on his third team in as many seasons last year, has made a home for himself in the Chiefs defensive backfield and reaffirmed his status as one of the top safeties in the game. Mathieu's first season as a Chief saw him earn his second All-Pro nod, which came four seasons after his first with the Cardinals.

Defensive end Frank Clark was selected to his first career Pro Bowl after becoming one of seven players with eight or more sacks in each of the last four seasons, per NFL Research.

Speedy linebacker Willie Gay, a second-round pick, also figures to add to the mix and free safety Juan Thornhill, who was turning in a terrific rookie year before it was cut short by injury, is also due back.

Amid all the celebrations of a generational offense in Kansas City, the defense is trending upward, too. With high hopes of a repeat, Jones and Co. are a reminder that there most assuredly is a 'D' in dynasty.

Related Content

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison (96) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
news

Rebuilt offensive line looks to keep Russell Wilson upright

Since joining the league in 2012, Russell Wilson has been sacked an alarming 347 times -- more than anybody else, per NFL Research. A significantly changed offensive line will look to keep the Pro Bowl QB much better protected in 2020.
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws downfield to a receiver in an NFL game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Denver. The Broncos defeated the Lions 27-17. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
news

Drew Lock looks to be lucky No. 7 starter for Broncos

Since the retirement of Peyton Manning, Denver has been constantly searching for a new franchise quarterback. Drew Lock is the seventh starter since Manning and looks to hold down the job and excel in 2020.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
news

No added pressure for Patrick Mahomes after $500M deal

Patrick Mahomes recently signed the largest contract in sports history, but the new deal isn't bringing about new pressure for the standout Chiefs QB.
Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opts out of 2020 season
news

Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opts out of 2020 season

In a lengthy post shared via his Twitter account on Friday night, Kansas City Chiefs starting right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announced his intention to opt out of the 2020 season.
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith stands on the sideline in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
news

Alex Smith's doctors clear veteran QB for football activity

QB Alex Smith's improbable return to the turf is inching closer to reality. The 36-year-old Smith, who suffered a catastrophic right tibia and fibula compound fracture two seasons ago, is expected to report to the Washington Football Team facility Monday for a physical. 
NFLPA informs players 12 rookies tested positive for COVID-19
news

NFLPA informs players 12 rookies tested positive for COVID-19

The NFLPA informed players Friday night that 12 rookies have tested positive for COVID-19 leaguewide, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per an informed source.
Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
news

Mike Zimmer, Vikings finalize three-year extension

Mike Zimmer won't enter a lame-duck season in Minnesota. Tom Pelissero reports the Vikings are finalizing a multi-year contract extension with the 64-year-old coach.
NFL, NFLPA reach agreement on COVID-19 adjustments to CBA
news

NFL, NFLPA reach agreement on COVID-19 adjustments to CBA

NFLPA player representatives voted in favor of adjustments to the Collective Bargaining Agreement caused by the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
NFLPA Executive Committee votes to recommend changes to CBA
news

NFLPA Executive Committee votes to recommend changes to CBA

The latest economic proposal between the NFL and NFLPA would not change the salary cap in 2020. The proposal sent to the NFLPA board of player reps for a vote would spread the impact of any revenue shortfall in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic over four years beginning in 2021.
Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs for a fourth quarter gain of 3 yards and a first down at the Chiefs 24 yard line during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. The Chiefs defeated the Patriots 23-16. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

LeSean McCoy has talked to 'a couple of teams' about playing

Free-agent running back LeSean McCoy told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on NFL NOW on Friday that he's been in talks with a few teams to continue his playing career in 2020, but declined to name those organizations. 
NFL holding call Friday with owners, GMs, coaches
news

NFL holding call Friday with owners, GMs, coaches

The NFL is gathering its owners, general managers and head coaches Friday for an update in ongoing negotiations with the NFL Players Association.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL