Chiefs' chairman Hunt admits team is interested in Manning

Published: Mar 09, 2012 at 09:24 AM

The Kansas City Chiefs are definitely pursuing free-agent quarterback Peyton Manning, chairman Clark Hunt said on Friday.

Peyton Manning Stock Watch

Who is the favorite in the race to sign Peyton Manning? NFL.com ranks and charts the movement of all the contenders. **More ...**

"He's one of the greatest players in the history of the league," Hunt told NBC Sports Network Friday, via The Kansas City Star. "He's also an incredible person. We feel really good about the team we have in Kansas City going into the 2012 season, but we'll look for any opportunity to improve and, of course, that includes Peyton Manning.

"I would think that he will be looking for the situation that fits him best. I don't know how important money will be to him, but I'm sure it will be part of the equation. But he's going to be looking for an environment that he's comfortable in."

The Chiefs have been mentioned as one of several teams to have contacted Manning's agent, Tom Condon. Manning was in Denver on Friday, visiting with the Broncos and is expected to meet with the Cardinals and Dolphins in the coming days.

The Chiefs had about $37 million available under the NFL's salary cap before signing cornerback Stanford Routt and designating wide receiver Dwayne Bowe as their franchise player, according to The Kansas City Star.

