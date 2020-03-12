Chiefs CB Ward leads NFL in performance-based pay

Second on the list was Browns rookie linebacker Mack Wilson, a fifth-round pick who was called into action following a season-ending pectoral injury to Christian Kirksey. Wilson appeared in all 16 games (starting 14), recording 82 tackles, one sack, seven passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble. His play proved to the Browns they have a future option at the position, likely leading to Cleveland's decision to release Kirksey this week. For his efforts, Wilson made an additional $415,296.