Chiefs careful not to write off Patriots after win in Foxborough

This time, Kansas City was, although this might have felt more like a breakthrough for the Chiefs if their own offense had not looked so pedestrian, if they hadn't had 136 yards in penalties and if the specter of a Mahomes injury did not hover over the distribution of the division champion hats and T-shirts. Those somehow made it to the locker room even though some of the team's equipment -- including Mahomes' -- barely did in time for the game. Mahomes said his right hand didn't feel great and Reid said Mahomes will have an X-ray and an MRI on it. Mahomes did his postgame session with reporters wearing a shirt that still contains extra padding around his bruised ribs. With three weeks left until the playoffs begin and the Chiefs still fighting for seeding, Mahomes won't have a chance to rest unless the doctors mandate it. But he was asked how it felt to finally beat Brady for the first time in his career in what, a reporter suggested, could be Brady's final season. Mahomes's eyes opened a bit wider and he smiled.