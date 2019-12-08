Analysis

Chiefs careful not to write off Patriots after win in Foxborough

Published: Dec 08, 2019 at 02:24 PM
Headshot_Author_Judy_Battista_1400x1000
Judy Battista

NFL.com Columnist

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- It was surely unintentional, but in the moments after the Kansas City Chiefs toppled the New England Patriots, 23-16, and laid bare their frailties, K.C. coach Andy Reid spoke about the Pats of the past. The most formidable team of the last 20 years is limping toward the end of this decade, and the Chiefs -- with the younger quarterback and the far more dynamic offense -- were in the same position as the Ravens and Texans were earlier this season.

They are, cumulatively, chipping away at the Goliath among them, exposing it and pushing it inch by inch toward toppling, prying open the AFC to the possibility of a new champion. Reid and Bill Belichick are good friends, and Reid, given his own history, is probably the last coach who would try to prematurely write off the Patriots. But from the vantage point of Kansas City, the Patriots look a few steps further away from their peak than they did the last time they faced each other, when the Patriots had already rounded into form for another championship run. That process should have begun for New England by now, and it has not. But what was startling about this game is that the Chiefs' offense wasn't nearly as explosive as it was last year. And they still won in Foxborough.

"The Patriots -- their history says everything," Reid said. "That's what made it so special. Bill has done such a great job here, as Tom has."

That sounded a little like a valedictory, didn't it? The end feels closer than ever for the Patriots, who are so limited on offense that they had to open a vault full of trick plays just to stay close to the Chiefs. The question all season had been if the Patriots could stay in a shootout. They couldn't against the Ravensand Texans. But what the Chiefs did to them was more troubling. The defense held Patrick Mahomes and his injured throwing hand in some degree of check. He couldn't launch the deep passes he favors because he had trouble gripping the ball after he fell awkwardly on it early in the game. The Chiefs' two second-quarter touchdowns came via short fields on drives that started with a blocked punt and an interception. The Chiefs' offense stalled completely in the second half, squeezing out just one field goal. And New England still couldn't generate enough offense of its own to win. Officiating botched two calls in one drive that cost the Patriots four points early in the fourth quarter, and we'll hear plenty about the poor officiating in this game. But with the ball in their hands twice in the fourth quarter in a one-score game, the Patriots could not get into the end zone, including from first-and-10 on the Chiefs' 12-yard line with little more than two minutes to go. On the Patriots' final offensive play of the game, from the Chiefs' 5-yard line, Brady's pass to Julian Edelman had just a little too much air underneath it and it was tipped away in the end zone by Bashaud Breeland. Everyone knew it would come down to a play like that, Reid said. The difference is that now it is the Chiefs making those plays.

"Every week, we've gotten better," Reid said. "Consistent progress forward."

The Patriots have been written off before -- including last year, when the Chiefs were the hottest team in the league -- and have made those doing the writing look foolish. But they have lost to all three of the AFC's other division leaders this season and they have now lost three of their last five games.

The Chiefs were careful not to embrace the idea that they were on the receiving end of a torch passing, which, given how flat the Texans fell Sunday, is probably the smartest approach. The Patriots, after all, may still finish 13-3 and will almost certainly have a first-round playoff bye. But the team that was heartbroken in the AFC Championship Game last season changed its fortunes with an improved defense that took advantage of the Pats' shortcomings to hold them to 278 yards and yield just two conversions on 12 third-down attempts. No matter the Patriots' foibles, that is an important development for the Chiefs, who clinched the AFC West title, but will likely still have to play in the first weekend of the playoffs and could face New England again.

"I kept hearing about four quarters of football," Reid said. "You want to play against the best? You better be mentally prepared for four quarters."

This time, Kansas City was, although this might have felt more like a breakthrough for the Chiefs if their own offense had not looked so pedestrian, if they hadn't had 136 yards in penalties and if the specter of a Mahomes injury did not hover over the distribution of the division champion hats and T-shirts. Those somehow made it to the locker room even though some of the team's equipment -- including Mahomes' -- barely did in time for the game. Mahomes said his right hand didn't feel great and Reid said Mahomes will have an X-ray and an MRI on it. Mahomes did his postgame session with reporters wearing a shirt that still contains extra padding around his bruised ribs. With three weeks left until the playoffs begin and the Chiefs still fighting for seeding, Mahomes won't have a chance to rest unless the doctors mandate it. But he was asked how it felt to finally beat Brady for the first time in his career in what, a reporter suggested, could be Brady's final season. Mahomes's eyes opened a bit wider and he smiled.

"First off, I don't think this will be his last season," Mahomes said. "He's still playing at a high level. But yeah, you want to beat the best."

At least for now, and for a few more weeks, that is New England, even if it is in name only. But this did not feel like a measuring-stick game for Kansas City as much as it might have last season. For so many years, the Patriots were the standard. But that, as Reid noted, is their history.

"I think it's just another step in the season honestly," Mahomes said. "For us, we've dealt with adversity through the middle of the season, as far as injuries or losses that we didn't expect to have before the season started. But this team is building every single week. The defense is getting better. The offense is still rolling and doing good things. We're still getting better."

That is more than the Patriots can say right now, and it may be a while until we can say it again.

Follow Judy Battista on Twitter @judybattista.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

RB Index, Week 18: Two players I was wrong about in 2021

Maurice Jones-Drew revisits his offseason rankings of all 32 RB1s -- and admits he was wrong about two players. Plus, a rookie climbs into the top five of his top 15 RB rankings. 
news

NFL Week 18 underdogs: More trouble for Patriots in Miami? Will 49ers earn final NFC playoff spot?

Marc Sessler spotlights five underdogs who can knock off favorites in the final week of the 2021 regular season. Will the 49ers take their sixth straight vs. the Rams to earn the NFC's last playoff spot?
news

NFL Week 18 bold predictions: T.J. Watt shatters sack record! Texans stun Titans to flip No. 1 seed

Will T.J. Watt break Michael Strahan's single-season NFL sack record? Can the Texans prevent the Titans from locking up the AFC's No. 1 seed? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Who are the NFL's top five wide receivers? Plus, the Matthew Stafford question and my Coach of the Year

Who are the top five wide receivers in the NFL today? Bucky Brooks provides his ranking in a banner year for the position. Plus, a concerning development for one Super Bowl contender, the clear Coach of the Year and a BIG prospect to watch in the national title game.
news

Top 10 most clutch players of the 2021 NFL season: Joe Burrow among three Bengals on list

Who is best when the game is on the line? Nick Shook examines the top 10 most clutch players of the 2021 NFL season -- a list that includes three guys from the same team.
news

Week 18 NFL game picks: Chargers edge Raiders to punch playoff ticket; Seahawks upset Cardinals

Will the Chargers or Raiders prevail in a juicy AFC West showdown with a playoff bid on the line? Does the NFC West produce a striking upset? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 18.
news

Next Woman Up: Kalen Jackson, Vice Chair and Owner of the Indianapolis Colts

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, the Indianapolis Colts' Kalen Jackson discusses origins of the Kicking the Stigma initiative, the organization's vast impact on the community and following in the footsteps of her father, owner Jim Irsay.
news

AFC playoff picture: Ripple effects of a potential Jaguars win over Colts in Week 18

If the Colts beat the Jaguars in Week 18, they clinch a playoff berth. If they lose, the AFC playoff pictures gets very interesting. Nick Shook explores the ripple effects of a potential Jaguars victory.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: Projecting all 14 postseason teams and seeding

With three postseason spots up for grabs and 13 of the 14 seeds still unclaimed, Cynthia Frelund projects the entire 2021 NFL playoff field heading into the final week of the season. How will the chaotic AFC shake out?
news

NFL QB Index, Week 18: Matthew Stafford remains a roller-coaster ride, while Joe Burrow hits top three

In this edition of the QB Index, Gregg Rosenthal says Matthew Stafford is playing like ... Matthew Stafford. Plus, Joe Burrow hits rarefied air. Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
news

Saints star Cameron Jordan's unrelenting outreach across New Orleans reflects Man of the Year spirit

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan just earned his seventh Pro Bowl bid, but his star might shine even brighter off the gridiron. Kayla Burton chronicles the indefatigable outreach efforts of New Orleans' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.
news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 18: Three playoff offenses with serious concerns

The postseason is less than two weeks away, so time is running out for contending teams to get right. David Carr spotlights the three playoff offenses that concern him the most. Plus, updated rankings of the top 15 offensive players.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW