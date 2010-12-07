Chiefs can end Chargers' division title hopes

Published: Dec 07, 2010 at 12:18 PM

The storyline
The Chargers look to avenge a Week 1 loss at Arrowhead, while the Chiefs look to stake a claim to the AFC West title with a sweep. A win would likely lock this up for KC,even if the Raiders go 6-0 in the division.

Why you should watch
Matt Cassel has been as good as any QB in the NFL over the last nine weeks. Philip Rivers has played like an MVP candidate all season. The Chiefs' top-ranked rushing attack goes up against one of NFL's top defenses. Can anyone stop Dwayne Bowe (other than Champ Bailey)?

Did you know?
The Chiefs haven't swept the Chargers since the 2003 season. ... Kansas City's Tamba Hali has a career-high 10 sacks this season. ... Chargers tight end Antonio Gates has 12 touchdowns agianst the Chiefs -- his most vs. any opponent. ... San Diego is 22-8 at home under coach Norv Turner.

