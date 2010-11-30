Chiefs, Broncos set for pivotal rematch

The storyline
You have to think that Todd Haley refusing to shake Josh McDaniels' hand a few weeks back might have had something to do with that whole video-taping mess, right? And I have to think that the Chiefs will stay simple and run the ball down the Broncos' throat and run up the score if at all possible (which it most definitely is).
Why you should watch
Bad blood makes for good football. Jamaal Charles is the least talked about superstar in the NFL. Matt Cassel been as good as any QB in the NFL for the last six weeks or so.
Did you know?
Broncos quarterback Kyle Orton leads the league with 3,370 passing yards. ... Denver's Brandon Lloyd has a touchdown in four consecutive games. ... Cassel led the NFL with 12 touchdown passes in November. ... Kansas City's Dwayne Bowe has a franchise record 14 touchdown catches this year.