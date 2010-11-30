Chiefs, Broncos set for pivotal rematch

Published: Nov 30, 2010 at 02:24 PM

The storyline
You have to think that Todd Haley refusing to shake Josh McDaniels' hand a few weeks back might have had something to do with that whole video-taping mess, right? And I have to think that the Chiefs will stay simple and run the ball down the Broncos' throat and run up the score if at all possible (which it most definitely is).

Why you should watch
Bad blood makes for good football. Jamaal Charles is the least talked about superstar in the NFL. Matt Cassel been as good as any QB in the NFL for the last six weeks or so.

Did you know?
Broncos quarterback Kyle Orton leads the league with 3,370 passing yards. ... Denver's Brandon Lloyd has a touchdown in four consecutive games. ... Cassel led the NFL with 12 touchdown passes in November. ... Kansas City's Dwayne Bowe has a franchise record 14 touchdown catches this year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: Bucky Brooks' mock draft 1.0

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Bills GM Brandon Beane has no issue with Stefon Diggs' frustrations after loss: 'He wants to win'

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was clearly upset in the aftermath of the Bills' 27-10 Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane has no qualms with the fire he saw from Diggs.

news

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke 'would love' to bring back TE Evan Engram

Jaguars tight end Evan Engram enjoyed a breakout campaign in his first season in Jacksonville, calling it "the best year of my life" and hoping to remain a Jaguar. With Engram set for free agency, general manager Trent Baalke said Tuesday the feeling is mutual.

news

NFL's unsung heroes in 2022 season: Spotlighting 1 overlooked/surprise contributor from each NFC team

It's time to give Jayron Kearse, Frankie Luvu and Isaiah Hodgins more love! Nick Shook is recognizing one unsung hero from each team, with the selections ranging from surprise difference-makers to players who don't get the attention they deserve.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE