Chiefs-Broncos quicktake

It was over when ...
Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson returns his first interception 45 yards for a TD.
(Chris Schneider / Associated Press)
Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles ran for a 56-yard touchdown to give Kansas City a 44-24 lead with 6:25 remaining in the game.
Game ball
It was a career day for Charles, who set a Chiefs franchise record with 259 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Key Stat
LB Derrick Johnson picked off Broncos QB Kyle Orton -- who had three interceptions -- twice, returing both for touchdowns of 45 and 60 yards, respectively. Those were costly second-half interceptions that doomed Denver for defeat.
Noteworthy
With the loss, Denver was eliminated from playoff contention, becoming the third team in NFL history to start 6-0 and miss the postseason. ... Kansas City scored a season-high 44 points. ... The Chiefs scored a touchdown on their opening drive for the first time all year. ... Orton threw for a career-high 431 yards. ... Broncos WR Jabar Gafney had 14 catches for 213 yards, both career highs.