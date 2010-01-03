Chiefs-Broncos quicktake

Published: Jan 03, 2010 at 10:48 AM

It was over when ...

Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson returns his first interception 45 yards for a TD.

(Chris Schneider / Associated Press)

Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles ran for a 56-yard touchdown to give Kansas City a 44-24 lead with 6:25 remaining in the game.

Game ball

It was a career day for Charles, who set a Chiefs franchise record with 259 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Key Stat

LB Derrick Johnson picked off Broncos QB Kyle Orton -- who had three interceptions -- twice, returing both for touchdowns of 45 and 60 yards, respectively. Those were costly second-half interceptions that doomed Denver for defeat.

Noteworthy

With the loss, Denver was eliminated from playoff contention, becoming the third team in NFL history to start 6-0 and miss the postseason. ... Kansas City scored a season-high 44 points. ... The Chiefs scored a touchdown on their opening drive for the first time all year. ... Orton threw for a career-high 431 yards. ... Broncos WR Jabar Gafney had 14 catches for 213 yards, both career highs.

