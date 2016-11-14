Chiefs-Broncos flexed to 'SNF' in Week 12

On Monday the league announced that the Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos game for Week 12 would be flexed into Sunday Night Football on Nov. 27. New England at New York moves to the 4:25 p.m. ET slot on CBS.
It's not often you see a New York team flexed out of prime time, but with the Jets in a free-fall, it's for the better. No way Bryce Petty is ready for prime time.
The Chiefs have flown under the radar at 7-2 and currently sit atop the AFC West. The Week 12 battle with the reigning Super Bowl champs could be for the lead in the best division in football.