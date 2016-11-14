Around the NFL

Chiefs-Broncos flexed to 'SNF' in Week 12

Published: Nov 14, 2016 at 05:37 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The NFL spared the world from being forced to watch the spiraling New York Jets in prime time.

On Monday the league announced that the Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos game for Week 12 would be flexed into Sunday Night Football on Nov. 27. New England at New York moves to the 4:25 p.m. ET slot on CBS.

It's not often you see a New York team flexed out of prime time, but with the Jets in a free-fall, it's for the better. No way Bryce Petty is ready for prime time.

The Chiefs have flown under the radar at 7-2 and currently sit atop the AFC West. The Week 12 battle with the reigning Super Bowl champs could be for the lead in the best division in football.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

