Chiefs bring in veteran free-agent DT Smith to replace Tyler

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs signed free-agent defensive tackle Kenny Smith to their 53-man roster Wednesday.
Seasons: 6
Height: 6-4
Weight: 303
College: Alabama
Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Smith replaces defensive tackle Tank Tyler, who was traded to the Carolina Panthers on Monday night for a fifth-round draft pick. The Chiefs also added defensive tackle Marlon Favorite to the practice squad Wednesday.
Smith spent the 2005 season on injured reserve with the Oakland Raiders, and he attended the New England Patriots' training camp each of the past two years. He played in 30 games with the New Orleans Saints from 2001 to 2003.
