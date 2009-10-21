Chiefs bring in veteran free-agent DT Smith to replace Tyler

Published: Oct 21, 2009 at 09:00 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs signed free-agent defensive tackle Kenny Smith to their 53-man roster Wednesday.

Kenny Smith, DT
Kansas City Chiefs

Seasons: 6

Height: 6-4

Weight: 303

College: Alabama

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Smith replaces defensive tackle Tank Tyler, who was traded to the Carolina Panthers on Monday night for a fifth-round draft pick. The Chiefs also added defensive tackle Marlon Favorite to the practice squad Wednesday.

Smith spent the 2005 season on injured reserve with the Oakland Raiders, and he attended the New England Patriots' training camp each of the past two years. He played in 30 games with the New Orleans Saints from 2001 to 2003.

Favorite, 6-1, 317, was a rookie free agent with the Panthers in 2009.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams' Bobby Wagner says he 'didn't want to leave Seattle', but is excited for opportunity to go home

As Bobby Wagner has adjusted to his new life and new team in Los Angeles the last few months, the linebacker said he's still feeling bittersweet about the end of his time in Seattle, but excited for what comes next.

news

2022 NFL season: One CHAOS team in each division

In the dog days of summer, groupthink deems certain teams contenders and others pretenders. This is foolish, of course, given the unpredictability of every NFL season. With that in mind, Bucky Brooks identifies one potential CHAOS team in each division.

news

Former four-time Pro Bowler, Raiders OL Richie Incognito announces retirement

Following 13 seasons on the field that included four Pro Bowls and plenty of controversy, Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito announced his retirement on Friday.

news

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz, Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki don't get extensions, as expected

As expected, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz and Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki will play the 2022 season on the franchise tag.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW