Chiefs' Berry sad to see Carr go, excited for Routt, Crennel

"That was probably one of the best things that could've happened, Berry said. "It sucks that we all had injuries, but the good thing about it is we were able to push each other through the rehab throughout some of the discomforts of the surgery. And I think that helped us out a lot because we all just competed while we were down there. We always wanted to try to, I guess, set the bar for the next thing we had to do. And I think that's what made us want to work even harder through our rehab."