Chiefs backup QB Matt Moore re-ups for another season

Chiefs fans will get more of Matt Moore in 2020.

The 35-year-old Moore, who filled in admirably at quarterback last season when Patrick Mahomes missed time with an injury, agreed to a one-year deal on Friday to stay with the reigning Super Bowl champions, per the league's transaction wire.

Yahoo Sports first reported the news.

After sitting out the 2018 campaign, Moore, who spent the first half of 2019 as a Dolphins scout and high school football assistant coach, was called upon at the 13th hour to return to the field after backup Chad Henne broke his ankle in late August.

Midway through Kansas City's showdown against the Broncos in Week 7, Mahomes suffered a knee injury that ruled him out for the remainder. Rather than flounder, the offense fared well under Moore who compliled 157 pass yards (10-for-19) and one touchdown in a 30-6 KC victory. He started the next two contests and went 1-1 while completing 69 percent (49-of-71) of his passes for 542 yards, three TDs and zero interceptions.

2020 will be Moore's second season in K.C.; his prior stops include four up and down years in Carolina to begin his career and a seven-season run in Miami that tapered off after 13 appearances (12 starts) his first year with the team in 2011. In 12 seasons, he's accumlated 7,597 pass yards, a 49-36 TD-INT ratio and an even 16-16 career win-loss record.