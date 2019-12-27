Chiefs attaining scary balance; Chandler Jones MUST win DPOY

Studying their personnel acquisitions over the past year, the team has upgraded its pass rush with DE Frank Clark joining DT Chris Jones along a re-tooled defensive front that features a four-man look after years of operating in a 3-4 system. The recent addition of Terrell Suggs gives the unit a veteran pass rusher to utilize as a designated playmaker down the stretch. The combination of legitimate inside (Jones) and outside (Clark) pressure presences has enabled the Chiefs to ramp up the pressure on opponents down the stretch. Jones' eight sacks and 18 QB hits rank among the top five of interior defenders, and his 23.5 sacks and 47 QB hits since 2018 put him behind only Aaron Donald in this grouping. Clark leads the team with 11 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles to go with seven sacks and 11 QB hits. He's one of only 10 players with at least seven sacks in each of his last four seasons, and that persistent threat makes him a thorn in the side of opponents far and wide.