Chiefs assistant Weis had gall bladder surgery, agent says

"As is my policy, I won't talk about anybody's ... health ... that's a family business deal," Haley said Monday. "That being said, there's nothing life-threatening, heart attack-related, any of the couple of things that have been brought to my attention regarding Charlie. I will make that statement just to keep there from being a bunch of hoopla. I won't get into the personal side with any of our associates, employees, coaches, players."